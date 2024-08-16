OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Short Interest Update

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get OneMain alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 64.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after acquiring an additional 743,034 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,166 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,139,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneMain

OneMain Trading Up 1.1 %

OMF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,448. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.67. OneMain has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 81.09%.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.