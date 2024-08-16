OneMain Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of OneMain in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OMF. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

OneMain Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69. OneMain has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 373,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in OneMain by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,937,000 after purchasing an additional 889,387 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OneMain by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,465,000 after purchasing an additional 270,207 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,916,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after acquiring an additional 177,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

