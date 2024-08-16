Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onity Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Onity Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NYSE:ONIT opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. Onity Group has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 21.72 and a quick ratio of 21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.96 million, a PE ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $2.70. Onity Group had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

