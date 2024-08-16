OpenBlox Price Down 13.9% This Week (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75,552.99 and $6,563.84 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenBlox alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenBlox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenBlox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.