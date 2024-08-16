Oppenheimer Cuts Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Price Target to $25.00

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Protara Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

TARA opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.85. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.37. Equities analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 9,230 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $27,136.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,688.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 177,703 shares of company stock worth $441,470 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 202,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

