Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GANX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Gain Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GANX opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Khalid Islam bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 81,400 shares of company stock worth $85,284 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $422,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

