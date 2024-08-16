ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. 83,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 538,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

The stock has a market cap of $627.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after purchasing an additional 915,175 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 629,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

