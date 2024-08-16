Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1458 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Origin Energy Trading Down 8.0 %
Origin Energy stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. 1,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. Origin Energy has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $7.72.
About Origin Energy
