Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.89

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 494507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

Osino Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19,581.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$366.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osino Resources

Osino Resources Company Profile

In other Osino Resources news, Director Margot Naudie sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.73, for a total transaction of C$73,702.26. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.