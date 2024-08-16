Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Mining in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.90 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Osisko Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OSK. BMO Capital Markets lowered Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$4.75 to C$4.90 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Osisko Mining stock opened at C$4.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.97. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.36 and a 52-week high of C$4.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 42.83.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

