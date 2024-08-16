Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.14 EPS.
Outlook Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %
OTLK traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. 167,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,230. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $182.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.71.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.67). As a group, research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
