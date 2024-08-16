Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

OTLK traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. 167,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,230. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $182.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.67). As a group, research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,701,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 221,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.