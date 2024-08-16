Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLKFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

OTLK traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. 167,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,230. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $182.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.67). As a group, research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,701,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 221,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

