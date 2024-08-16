Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCRX. StockNews.com upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,686. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $609.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.

In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $143,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,336.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,095 shares of company stock valued at $621,118. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 37.9% during the second quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 275,126 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.