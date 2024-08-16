Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $7,493,016.84 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,180,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PLTR stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

