Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $375.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.63.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $8.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,398,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,730. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.67 and a 200 day moving average of $311.17. The firm has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $201.17 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,762 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.