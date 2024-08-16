Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Edison Inv. Res dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Pan American Silver in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 238,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

