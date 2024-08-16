Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

PPYAW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

