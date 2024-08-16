Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 63,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 646,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a market cap of $650.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MVM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth $134,879,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 115.0% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 8,174,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Paragon 28 by 5,834.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 713,263 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,351,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.