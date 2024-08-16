Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Paramount Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.47.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,504,639. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -73.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.