Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Declares $1.63 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PHGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.63 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 69 years. Parker-Hannifin has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $29.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.3 %

PH stock traded down $7.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $583.40. 577,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,030. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $530.69 and its 200-day moving average is $534.13. The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $593.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price objective (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PH

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.