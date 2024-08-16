Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Declares $1.63 Quarterly Dividend

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.63 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 69 years. Parker-Hannifin has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $29.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.3 %

PH stock traded down $7.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $583.40. 577,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,030. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $530.69 and its 200-day moving average is $534.13. The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $593.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price objective (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.43.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

