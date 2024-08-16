Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.33.

Shares of Pason Systems stock remained flat at C$14.50 during trading on Thursday. 84,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,574. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.87. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$12.33 and a 12-month high of C$18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 13,000 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$201,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.74, for a total transaction of C$83,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 13,000 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 90,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,239 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

