Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 95.6% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $44,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.51, for a total value of $8,827,174.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,302,705.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.51, for a total value of $8,827,174.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,302,705.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peggy Alford sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.00, for a total transaction of $503,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,174 shares of company stock valued at $175,146,777. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.51.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $8.70 on Friday, reaching $528.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,855,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,296,926. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $542.81. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

