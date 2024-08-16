Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PYCR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.95. 744,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,638. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,844,000 after buying an additional 710,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,054,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,228,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,471,000 after buying an additional 545,984 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after buying an additional 422,785 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

