PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Down 22.4% in July

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PED traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. 22,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,354. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $80.08 million, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.32.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

