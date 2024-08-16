Pensana (LON:PRE) Shares Down 9.6%

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.17). Approximately 2,153,801 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 639,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.65 ($0.19).

Pensana Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.99. The stock has a market cap of £40.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,390.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Pensana

In other Pensana news, insider Paul Campbell Atherley sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total value of £11,700 ($14,938.71). Company insiders own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Pensana

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

