Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Position Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Pentair worth $15,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pentair by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,908,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,280,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.52. 1,193,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.98.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

