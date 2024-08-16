Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,567 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,997. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 12.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $128,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEBO. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

