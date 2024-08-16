PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Up 0.6%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $174.12 and last traded at $173.33. 600,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,485,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.
Read Our Latest Report on PepsiCo
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.
Institutional Trading of PepsiCo
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.