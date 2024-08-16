Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $73.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

