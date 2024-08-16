Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Gap Up to $8.19

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $8.45. Perpetua Resources shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 137,864 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $10.50 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PPTA

Perpetua Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $527.70 million, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Perpetua Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in Perpetua Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,489,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perpetua Resources

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.