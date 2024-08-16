Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEY shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

TSE:PEY opened at C$14.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$11.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.61.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$332.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$358.90 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.6968215 EPS for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Insider Activity at Peyto Exploration & Development

In related news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 48,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.71, for a total transaction of C$767,700.57. In related news, Director Michael Macbean sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.86, for a total value of C$453,138.50. Also, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 48,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.71, for a total transaction of C$767,700.57. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 36,570 shares of company stock valued at $551,795 and have sold 249,519 shares valued at $3,772,841. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Free Report

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.