PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $993,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 324,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 164,856 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE SDHY remained flat at $15.77 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,864. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

