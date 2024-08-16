Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by $0.97, Zacks reports.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

PHIO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. 3,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,622. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

