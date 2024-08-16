PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $1.82 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.9% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.0 %

TMO traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $603.98. 1,071,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $570.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.30. The stock has a market cap of $230.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.