Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.40.

PPC stock opened at $44.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,310,000 after buying an additional 136,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,097,000 after acquiring an additional 72,446 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,939,000 after acquiring an additional 328,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 366.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 638,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 501,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

