Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 12,078 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $146,023.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,802,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,788,392.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,537 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $261,028.44.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,200 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $62,036.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,862 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $293,122.98.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,791 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $42,952.03.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,399 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,332.54.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 70,022 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.