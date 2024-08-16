Piper Sandler Cuts CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Price Target to $34.00

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CARGO Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRGX opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.18. As a group, analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 294,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRGX. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,333,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,009,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

