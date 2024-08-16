Piper Sandler Cuts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $195.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ILMN. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.10.

Get Illumina alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.93. 265,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $172.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,144 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,962,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Illumina by 31.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.