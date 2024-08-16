Piper Sandler Increases Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $8.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.14.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOVA
Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 8.4 %
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.
Sunnova Energy International Company Profile
Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sunnova Energy International
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.