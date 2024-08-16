Piper Sandler Lowers BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $59.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BILL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BILL from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Get BILL alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

BILL Trading Up 1.7 %

Insider Activity at BILL

Shares of BILL stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.26. 500,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59. BILL has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $119.32.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BILL by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of BILL by 4.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 75.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.