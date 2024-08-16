Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 102.43% from the company’s current price.

PL has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.39.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 13.8 %

PL traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,876,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,827. The stock has a market cap of $718.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PL. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

