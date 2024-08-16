Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Up to $2.17

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.34. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 1,539,637 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PL. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $726.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,537,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,270,000 after buying an additional 261,019 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 1,132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 56,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 586,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

