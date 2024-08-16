Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Short Interest Update

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 348,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.29. The stock had a trading volume of 104,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,519. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.31. Plexus has a 1 year low of $87.21 and a 1 year high of $132.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLXS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Plexus

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,682 shares in the company, valued at $12,028,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,028,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $841,042.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,076.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,220 shares of company stock worth $2,189,472 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,374,000 after buying an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Plexus by 0.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,109,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Plexus by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,667,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Plexus by 8.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in Plexus by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 954,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.