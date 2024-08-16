Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) PT Raised to $38.00 at HC Wainwright

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLRX. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.86.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $447,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 423,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 43,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 71,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.