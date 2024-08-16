Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 2.8%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 9,559,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 39,891,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLUG

Plug Power Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The company’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 144.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 225,834 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Plug Power by 80.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.