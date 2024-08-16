Pollard Banknote Limited Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Pollard Banknote in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PBL. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$40.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

PBL stock opened at C$22.66 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of C$17.95 and a 52 week high of C$37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$613.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.