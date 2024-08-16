Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $79.84 Million

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Popcat (SOL) has a market cap of $423.58 million and $79.84 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000740 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Popcat (SOL) has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Popcat (SOL)

Popcat (SOL) was first traded on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.49094031 USD and is down -6.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $67,316,631.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

