Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Gap Up to $11.86

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.86, but opened at $12.30. Portillo’s shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 342,352 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $874.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 627,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Portillo’s by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

