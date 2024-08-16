PotCoin (POT) One Day Volume Hits $11.25

PotCoin (POT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $11.25 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00112606 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011030 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000120 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 572.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

