Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$43.28.

TSE:POW opened at C$38.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 90.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.58. The stock has a market cap of C$23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$32.33 and a twelve month high of C$40.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.88%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

