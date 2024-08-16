Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez Purchases 58,823 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez acquired 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $49,999.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 743,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,632.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Precigen Trading Down 4.5 %

Precigen stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 76.35% and a negative net margin of 3,084.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Precigen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Precigen from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Precigen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 40.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,182,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 492,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Precigen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

